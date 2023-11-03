If you reside in Coffey County, Kansas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kansas This Week

Coffey County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week

Altoona Midway High School at Waverly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Waverly, KS

Waverly, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanover High School at Lebo High School