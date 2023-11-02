Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shawnee County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Shawnee County, Kansas this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shawnee County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Shawnee Heights High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Topeka, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sabetha High School at Silver Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Silver Lake, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
