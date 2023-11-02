Fantasy Football Week 9 QB Rankings
It's Week 9 of the NFL campaign, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically concerning QBs -- you've come to the right place!
Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 9
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Pass Att./Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|185.6
|23.2
|35.8
|4.5
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|179.7
|22.5
|35.3
|9.8
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|158.7
|19.8
|28.4
|9.3
|Patrick Mahomes II
|Chiefs
|155.6
|19.5
|38.0
|4.5
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|153.3
|19.2
|34.3
|2.6
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|149.9
|18.7
|38.9
|1.8
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|149.8
|21.4
|36.0
|4.1
|Sam Howell
|Commanders
|140.9
|17.6
|38.5
|3.0
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|138.2
|17.3
|36.6
|2.3
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|138.0
|17.3
|28.0
|3.3
|Russell Wilson
|Broncos
|134.6
|16.8
|29.1
|3.9
|Joshua Dobbs
|Cardinals
|124.5
|15.6
|33.3
|5.9
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|121.0
|15.1
|33.9
|5.3
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|120.1
|17.2
|33.4
|3.6
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans
|115.9
|16.6
|33.9
|2.9
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|111.9
|16.0
|31.6
|3.3
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|111.7
|14.0
|34.8
|1.6
|Baker Mayfield
|Buccaneers
|111.7
|16.0
|35.1
|4.4
|Justin Fields
|Bears
|105.7
|17.6
|27.0
|7.8
|Desmond Ridder
|Falcons
|102.3
|12.8
|30.0
|3.6
|Derek Carr
|Saints
|100.3
|12.5
|35.3
|1.9
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|96.3
|13.8
|37.7
|2.9
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|95.5
|13.6
|32.1
|2.9
|Mac Jones
|Patriots
|88.3
|11.0
|32.5
|2.5
|Gardner Minshew
|Colts
|76.0
|10.9
|28.9
|1.4
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
This Week's Games
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, November 5
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 5
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 6
|ABC/ESPN
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.