Kansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Johnson County, Kansas, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Johnson County, Kansas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Blue Valley Northwest High School at Olathe South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Olathe, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Shawnee Mission Northwest High School at Gardner Edgerton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Gardner, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bishop Miege High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
