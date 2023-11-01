The Wichita State Shockers women (4-5) will next be in action at home against the Kansas Jayhawks, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Wichita State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Kansas H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Missouri State A 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Oral Roberts H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Tulane H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Rice A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UTSA A 3:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Temple H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 North Texas A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Memphis H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Tulsa A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UAB H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Florida Atlantic H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Temple A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 East Carolina H 3:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Florida Atlantic A 2:00 PM

Wichita State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Kansas Jayhawks
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Charles Koch Arena

Top Wichita State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Tre'Zure Jobe 9 13.7 2.3 1.8 2.2 0.1 33.6% (46-137) 20.8% (10-48)
Daniela Abies 9 11.8 7.3 1.2 1.2 0.4 49.4% (40-81) -
Salese Blow 9 10.4 1.6 0.9 0.8 0.0 34.5% (30-87) 23.1% (6-26)
DJ McCarty 8 8.4 3.1 1.6 1.4 0.1 31.8% (21-66) 26.1% (6-23)
Ornella Niankan 9 5.8 4.7 1.4 0.4 0.1 41.5% (17-41) 0.0% (0-3)

