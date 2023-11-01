Buy Tickets for Wichita State Shockers Women's Basketball Games
The Wichita State Shockers women (4-5) will next be in action at home against the Kansas Jayhawks, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Wichita State games
Wichita State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Kansas Jayhawks
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Charles Koch Arena
Top Wichita State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tre'Zure Jobe
|9
|13.7
|2.3
|1.8
|2.2
|0.1
|33.6% (46-137)
|20.8% (10-48)
|Daniela Abies
|9
|11.8
|7.3
|1.2
|1.2
|0.4
|49.4% (40-81)
|-
|Salese Blow
|9
|10.4
|1.6
|0.9
|0.8
|0.0
|34.5% (30-87)
|23.1% (6-26)
|DJ McCarty
|8
|8.4
|3.1
|1.6
|1.4
|0.1
|31.8% (21-66)
|26.1% (6-23)
|Ornella Niankan
|9
|5.8
|4.7
|1.4
|0.4
|0.1
|41.5% (17-41)
|0.0% (0-3)
