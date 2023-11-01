The Wichita State Shockers women (4-5) will next be in action at home against the Kansas Jayhawks, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Wichita State Shockers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Wichita State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Wichita State's next matchup information

Opponent: Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Charles Koch Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Wichita State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Wichita State players

Shop for Wichita State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tre'Zure Jobe 9 13.7 2.3 1.8 2.2 0.1 33.6% (46-137) 20.8% (10-48) Daniela Abies 9 11.8 7.3 1.2 1.2 0.4 49.4% (40-81) - Salese Blow 9 10.4 1.6 0.9 0.8 0.0 34.5% (30-87) 23.1% (6-26) DJ McCarty 8 8.4 3.1 1.6 1.4 0.1 31.8% (21-66) 26.1% (6-23) Ornella Niankan 9 5.8 4.7 1.4 0.4 0.1 41.5% (17-41) 0.0% (0-3)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.