Wichita State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tre'Zure Jobe 7 13.1 2.1 1.6 2.4 0.1 Daniela Abies 7 11.9 6.9 1.0 1.1 0.4 Salese Blow 7 10.0 1.1 1.1 0.7 0.0 DJ McCarty 7 8.0 3.3 1.6 1.6 0.0 Jayla Murray 7 6.0 3.3 0.7 0.6 0.0 Ornella Niankan 7 5.7 4.0 1.3 0.4 0.1 Jeniah Thompson 6 4.3 4.5 1.7 0.5 0.2 Raissa Nsabua 7 2.3 1.1 0.7 0.4 0.0 Ambah Kowcun 7 1.4 1.3 0.1 0.4 0.0 Ella Anciaux 7 1.1 1.3 0.3 0.1 0.0

Wichita State season stats

This season, Wichita State has put together a 3-4 record so far.

The Shockers have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

When Wichita State took down the Akron Zips, who are ranked No. 273 in the RPI, on November 24 by a score of 63-61, it was its best victory of the season so far.

The Shockers have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wichita State has no games left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Wichita State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Saint Louis H 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 Houston Christian H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Kansas H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Missouri State A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Oral Roberts H 7:00 PM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.