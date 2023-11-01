Buy Tickets for Wichita State Shockers Basketball Games
Next up for the Wichita State Shockers (7-2) is a matchup versus the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
If you're looking to go to see the Wichita State Shockers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Wichita State games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Wichita State's next matchup information
- Opponent: South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Intrust Bank Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Wichita State's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Wichita State players
Shop for Wichita State gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Colby Rogers
|9
|16.6
|4.1
|1.8
|0.9
|0.3
|41.4% (55-133)
|37.5% (24-64)
|Xavier Bell
|9
|14.8
|4.2
|3.2
|1.2
|0.2
|46.2% (48-104)
|28.6% (6-21)
|Kenny Pohto
|9
|13.1
|7.1
|1.7
|0.1
|0.6
|51.1% (45-88)
|30.0% (6-20)
|Dalen Ridgnal
|9
|8.8
|7.8
|0.7
|0.2
|0.8
|44.3% (27-61)
|31.0% (9-29)
|Harlond Beverly
|8
|9.9
|5.6
|3.8
|1.8
|0.3
|44.9% (31-69)
|22.2% (4-18)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.