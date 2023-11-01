Next up for the Wichita State Shockers (7-2) is a matchup versus the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Wichita State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 South Dakota State N 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Southern Illinois H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Kansas State N 8:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Kansas N 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 North Texas H 9:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Temple A 1:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Memphis H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Florida Atlantic A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 South Florida A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 East Carolina H 7:30 PM
Sun, Jan 28 SMU H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Tulsa A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Memphis A 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 UTSA H 7:30 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Florida Atlantic H 12:00 PM

Wichita State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: South Dakota State Jackrabbits
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Intrust Bank Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Wichita State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Colby Rogers 9 16.6 4.1 1.8 0.9 0.3 41.4% (55-133) 37.5% (24-64)
Xavier Bell 9 14.8 4.2 3.2 1.2 0.2 46.2% (48-104) 28.6% (6-21)
Kenny Pohto 9 13.1 7.1 1.7 0.1 0.6 51.1% (45-88) 30.0% (6-20)
Dalen Ridgnal 9 8.8 7.8 0.7 0.2 0.8 44.3% (27-61) 31.0% (9-29)
Harlond Beverly 8 9.9 5.6 3.8 1.8 0.3 44.9% (31-69) 22.2% (4-18)

