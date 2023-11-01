Next up for the Wichita State Shockers (7-2) is a matchup versus the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Wichita State games

Wichita State's next matchup information

Opponent: South Dakota State Jackrabbits

South Dakota State Jackrabbits Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Intrust Bank Arena

Intrust Bank Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Wichita State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Colby Rogers 9 16.6 4.1 1.8 0.9 0.3 41.4% (55-133) 37.5% (24-64) Xavier Bell 9 14.8 4.2 3.2 1.2 0.2 46.2% (48-104) 28.6% (6-21) Kenny Pohto 9 13.1 7.1 1.7 0.1 0.6 51.1% (45-88) 30.0% (6-20) Dalen Ridgnal 9 8.8 7.8 0.7 0.2 0.8 44.3% (27-61) 31.0% (9-29) Harlond Beverly 8 9.9 5.6 3.8 1.8 0.3 44.9% (31-69) 22.2% (4-18)

