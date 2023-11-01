Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Wichita State Shockers! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Keep reading to learn more.

Wichita State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Colby Rogers 8 16.5 4.1 1.9 1.0 0.4 Xavier Bell 8 15.4 4.5 3.5 1.3 0.3 Kenny Pohto 8 13.9 7.5 1.5 0.1 0.5 Dalen Ridgnal 8 9.0 7.6 0.8 0.1 0.9 Harlond Beverly 7 9.6 4.0 3.7 1.4 0.3 Quincy Ballard 8 6.9 6.9 0.9 0.1 2.6 Isaac Abidde 8 6.3 3.3 0.8 0.4 0.4 Joy Ighovodja 5 3.2 3.0 0.2 0.8 0.0 Jacob Germany 4 3.5 2.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 Henry Thengvall 3 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0

Wichita State season stats

Wichita State is 7-1 so far this season.

Wichita State took down the No. 165-ranked (according to the RPI) Richmond Spiders, 80-68, on November 29, which goes down as its best win of the season.

The Shockers have matched up with a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Wichita State has three games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Wichita State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Missouri A 3:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 South Dakota State N 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Southern Illinois H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Kansas State N 8:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 Kansas N 4:00 PM

