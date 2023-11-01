The Colorado Avalanche, including Valeri Nichushkin, are in action Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Nichushkin against the Blues, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche vs Blues Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

Nichushkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:46 per game on the ice, is +3.

In one of eight games this season, Nichushkin has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Nichushkin has recorded a point in a game five times this year out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Nichushkin has an assist in four of eight games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Nichushkin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Nichushkin has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 8 Games 3 6 Points 2 1 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.