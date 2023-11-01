How to Watch the Thunder vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) go up against the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) on November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Pelicans
Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Thunder vs Pelicans Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Pelicans allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- In games Oklahoma City shot better than 47.2% from the field, it went 25-15 overall.
- The Pelicans ranked 12th in rebounding in the NBA, the Thunder finished 12th.
- Last year, the Thunder put up five more points per game (117.5) than the Pelicans allowed (112.5).
- When Oklahoma City totaled more than 112.5 points last season, it went 31-22.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder averaged 120.8 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, they averaged 114.1 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City allowed 115.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 117.1 on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Thunder performed better in home games last season, making 12.4 threes per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out
|Back
