Ryan Johansen Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues - November 1
The Colorado Avalanche, with Ryan Johansen, are in action Wednesday versus the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Johansen in the Avalanche-Blues matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Ryan Johansen vs. Blues Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Johansen Season Stats Insights
- In 8 games this season, Johansen has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 16:39 on the ice per game.
- In three of eight games this season, Johansen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In three of eight games this season, Johansen has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.
- Johansen has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the eight games he's played.
- Johansen has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Johansen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Johansen Stats vs. the Blues
- On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-6).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. St. Louis
|8
|Games
|4
|5
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|1
|1
|Assists
|0
