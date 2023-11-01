Will Ryan Johansen Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 1?
Can we expect Ryan Johansen lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the St. Louis Blues at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansen stats and insights
- Johansen has scored in three of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
- Johansen has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 17.4% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
