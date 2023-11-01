How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Tuesday, November 1
The Liga MX lineup on Tuesday, which includes Puebla FC taking on Deportivo Toluca FC, should provide some fireworks.
Looking for live coverage of Liga MX action? All the games to watch on Tuesday are here.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Deportivo Toluca FC vs Puebla FC
Puebla FC journeys to face Deportivo Toluca FC at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Deportivo Toluca FC (-210)
- Underdog: Puebla FC (+500)
- Draw: (+380)
Watch Queretaro FC vs Guadalajara Chivas
Guadalajara Chivas is on the road to take on Queretaro FC at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: Guadalajara Chivas (+135)
- Underdog: Queretaro FC (+210)
- Draw: (+230)
Watch Club Leon vs Pumas UNAM
Pumas UNAM journeys to face Club Leon at Estadio Leon.
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: Club Leon (+100)
- Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+265)
- Draw: (+265)
Watch CF Monterrey vs Necaxa
Necaxa journeys to play CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.
- Game Time: 11:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: CF Monterrey (-275)
- Underdog: Necaxa (+700)
- Draw: (+425)
