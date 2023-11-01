Buy Tickets for Kansas State Wildcats Women's Basketball Games
Kansas State's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign resumes (the Wildcats are currently 8-1) on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 PM ET, versus the Missouri Tigers.
Upcoming Kansas State games
Kansas State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Missouri Tigers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: St. Joseph Civic Arena
Top Kansas State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ayoka Lee
|9
|18.1
|7.4
|0.9
|0.7
|2.0
|63.2% (67-106)
|-
|Serena Sundell
|9
|9.9
|5.1
|4.6
|0.9
|0.9
|51.5% (35-68)
|33.3% (8-24)
|Gabby Gregory
|9
|7.9
|3.3
|4.0
|0.9
|0.3
|33.8% (25-74)
|27.5% (14-51)
|Zyanna Walker
|9
|7.3
|3.7
|1.2
|0.6
|0.1
|48.1% (26-54)
|46.2% (6-13)
|Gisela Sanchez
|9
|7.1
|5.2
|1.0
|0.6
|0.7
|43.3% (26-60)
|22.2% (4-18)
