Kansas State's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign resumes (the Wildcats are currently 8-1) on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 PM ET, versus the Missouri Tigers.

Upcoming Kansas State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Missouri N 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 North Florida H 5:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Oral Roberts H 7:30 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Southern H 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Cincinnati A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Houston H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UCF A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Oklahoma H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Texas H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 TCU A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Kansas H 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Baylor A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 BYU H 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Oklahoma A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Texas A 2:00 PM

Kansas State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Missouri Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: St. Joseph Civic Arena

Top Kansas State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ayoka Lee 9 18.1 7.4 0.9 0.7 2.0 63.2% (67-106) -
Serena Sundell 9 9.9 5.1 4.6 0.9 0.9 51.5% (35-68) 33.3% (8-24)
Gabby Gregory 9 7.9 3.3 4.0 0.9 0.3 33.8% (25-74) 27.5% (14-51)
Zyanna Walker 9 7.3 3.7 1.2 0.6 0.1 48.1% (26-54) 46.2% (6-13)
Gisela Sanchez 9 7.1 5.2 1.0 0.6 0.7 43.3% (26-60) 22.2% (4-18)

