Kansas State's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign resumes (the Wildcats are currently 8-1) on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 PM ET, versus the Missouri Tigers.

Upcoming Kansas State games

Kansas State's next matchup information

Opponent: Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: St. Joseph Civic Arena

Top Kansas State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ayoka Lee 9 18.1 7.4 0.9 0.7 2.0 63.2% (67-106) - Serena Sundell 9 9.9 5.1 4.6 0.9 0.9 51.5% (35-68) 33.3% (8-24) Gabby Gregory 9 7.9 3.3 4.0 0.9 0.3 33.8% (25-74) 27.5% (14-51) Zyanna Walker 9 7.3 3.7 1.2 0.6 0.1 48.1% (26-54) 46.2% (6-13) Gisela Sanchez 9 7.1 5.2 1.0 0.6 0.7 43.3% (26-60) 22.2% (4-18)

