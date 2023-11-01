It's not enough to simply be a fan of Kansas State. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Wildcats by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other women's team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Kansas State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ayoka Lee 7 19.4 8.0 0.7 0.7 2.0 Serena Sundell 7 10.6 5.1 4.3 1.0 1.0 Zyanna Walker 7 8.3 3.4 0.9 0.3 0.1 Gabby Gregory 7 6.7 3.6 4.1 1.0 0.3 Gisela Sanchez 7 6.6 4.7 0.4 0.6 0.1 Jaelyn Glenn 7 5.7 3.6 2.1 1.9 0.4 Brylee Glenn 7 5.4 1.4 0.9 0.9 0.0 Taryn Sides 7 3.4 2.4 3.3 0.7 0.1 Heavenly Greer 6 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Eliza Maupin 5 1.4 1.4 0.2 0.2 0.4

Kansas State season stats

Kansas State has put together a 6-1 record this season.

The Wildcats are 2-0 at home, 2-0 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Kansas State beat the No. 4-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 65-58, on November 16. That victory goes down as its best win of the season.

The Wildcats have been victorious in two of three games (66.7% win percentage) this year versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kansas State's remaining schedule includes three games against Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Kansas State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Jackson State H 7:30 PM Wed, Dec 6 McNeese H 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Missouri N 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 North Florida H 5:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Oral Roberts H 7:30 PM

