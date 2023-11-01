With a record of 7-2, the Kansas State Wildcats' next game is at the LSU Tigers, tipping off at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Kansas State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 LSU A 1:30 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Nebraska H 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Wichita State N 8:30 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Chicago State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UCF H 6:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 West Virginia A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Texas Tech A 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Baylor H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Oklahoma State H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Iowa State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Houston A 12:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Oklahoma H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Oklahoma State A 2:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Kansas H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 BYU A 10:00 PM

Kansas State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: LSU Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
  • Broadcast: SEC Network

Top Kansas State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Cam Carter 9 16.4 5.3 2.7 2.3 0.4 42.2% (57-135) 31.1% (19-61)
Tylor Perry 9 16.4 3.7 5.3 1.0 0.1 36.9% (38-103) 32.5% (26-80)
Arthur Kaluma 8 16.5 8.5 2.1 0.5 0.4 45.3% (43-95) 34.4% (11-32)
David N'Guessan 9 7.3 8.3 1.2 0.4 0.6 58.8% (30-51) 0.0% (0-7)
William McNair 8 8.0 4.4 0.4 0.4 0.9 60.4% (29-48) 50.0% (1-2)

