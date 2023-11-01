With a record of 7-2, the Kansas State Wildcats' next game is at the LSU Tigers, tipping off at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to catch the Kansas State Wildcats in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Kansas State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Kansas State's next matchup information

Opponent: LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Broadcast: SEC Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Kansas State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Kansas State players

Shop for Kansas State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Cam Carter 9 16.4 5.3 2.7 2.3 0.4 42.2% (57-135) 31.1% (19-61) Tylor Perry 9 16.4 3.7 5.3 1.0 0.1 36.9% (38-103) 32.5% (26-80) Arthur Kaluma 8 16.5 8.5 2.1 0.5 0.4 45.3% (43-95) 34.4% (11-32) David N'Guessan 9 7.3 8.3 1.2 0.4 0.6 58.8% (30-51) 0.0% (0-7) William McNair 8 8.0 4.4 0.4 0.4 0.9 60.4% (29-48) 50.0% (1-2)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.