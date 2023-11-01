Just because you're sitting on the couch watching the Kansas State game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Wildcats with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Kansas State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tylor Perry 7 17.4 4.6 5.1 1.1 0.1 Cam Carter 7 16.9 5.7 3.0 2.6 0.4 Arthur Kaluma 6 15.7 8.5 1.8 0.7 0.5 William McNair 7 7.9 4.1 0.4 0.3 0.7 David N'Guessan 7 7.1 8.3 1.3 0.3 0.4 Dai Dai Ames 6 8.2 1.2 4.0 0.8 0.0 R.J. Jones 7 5.0 0.7 1.3 0.3 0.1 Macaleab Rich 5 5.6 3.8 0.0 0.4 0.0 Jerrell Colbert 7 3.0 1.7 0.0 0.1 1.4 Dorian Finister 4 3.0 0.8 1.0 0.5 0.0

Kansas State season stats

Kansas State has five wins so far this season (5-2).

Against the Providence Friars, a top 100 team in the RPI, Kansas State notched its signature win of the season on November 17, a 73-70 overtime victory.

The Wildcats have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams, and they have not yet secured a win.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Kansas State has nine games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Kansas State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 North Alabama H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Villanova H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 LSU A 1:30 PM Sun, Dec 17 Nebraska H 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Wichita State N 8:30 PM

