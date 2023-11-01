Kansas (4-4) will resume its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Wichita State Shockers.

If you're looking to go to see the Kansas Jayhawks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Kansas games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Kansas' next matchup information

Opponent: Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State Shockers Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Charles Koch Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Kansas' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Kansas players

Shop for Kansas gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% S'Mya Nichols 8 13.5 2.6 2.3 0.9 0.0 44.9% (35-78) 42.3% (11-26) Taiyanna Jackson 7 13.7 9.6 0.4 1.4 2.1 59.7% (43-72) - Holly Kersgieter 8 12.0 5.4 2.3 1.3 0.6 45.7% (32-70) 43.6% (17-39) Zakiyah Franklin 8 10.5 2.1 2.5 0.9 0.0 36.7% (29-79) 20.0% (5-25) Wyvette Mayberry 8 9.8 2.4 2.9 1.0 0.1 33.3% (25-75) 35.3% (12-34)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.