Kansas (4-4) will resume its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Wichita State Shockers.

Upcoming Kansas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Wichita State A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Central Arkansas H 5:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Nebraska H 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 West Virginia H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Iowa State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Texas Tech A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Baylor H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Oklahoma State H 7:30 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Texas A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Kansas State A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Iowa State H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Oklahoma A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 BYU H 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 TCU A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Houston H 7:30 PM

Kansas' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Wichita State Shockers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Charles Koch Arena

Top Kansas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
S'Mya Nichols 8 13.5 2.6 2.3 0.9 0.0 44.9% (35-78) 42.3% (11-26)
Taiyanna Jackson 7 13.7 9.6 0.4 1.4 2.1 59.7% (43-72) -
Holly Kersgieter 8 12.0 5.4 2.3 1.3 0.6 45.7% (32-70) 43.6% (17-39)
Zakiyah Franklin 8 10.5 2.1 2.5 0.9 0.0 36.7% (29-79) 20.0% (5-25)
Wyvette Mayberry 8 9.8 2.4 2.9 1.0 0.1 33.3% (25-75) 35.3% (12-34)

