It's not enough to simply be a fan of Kansas. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Jayhawks by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other women's team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Kansas Jayhawks jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Kansas team leaders

Want to buy Taiyanna Jackson's jersey? Or another Kansas player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Taiyanna Jackson 5 13.6 9.2 0.4 1.4 2.2 Holly Kersgieter 5 13.2 5.0 2.8 1.0 0.2 S'Mya Nichols 5 13.0 2.8 2.2 0.8 0.0 Wyvette Mayberry 5 11.8 1.6 3.0 1.0 0.0 Zakiyah Franklin 5 10.6 2.2 2.2 0.8 0.0 Ryan Cobbins 5 4.8 5.2 0.2 0.4 0.0 Skyler Gill 5 2.4 1.4 1.0 1.4 0.2 Danai Papadopoulou 5 1.2 3.2 0.4 0.0 0.2 Paris Gaines 3 2.0 2.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 McKenzie Smith 2 1.5 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0

Kansas season stats

This season, Kansas has won only two games (2-3).

The Jayhawks are 1-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

There are five games against Top 25 teams left on Kansas' schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Jayhawks? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Kansas games

Check out the Jayhawks in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 SE Louisiana H 1:30 PM Sun, Dec 3 Texas A&M A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Houston Christian H 7:30 PM Sun, Dec 10 Wichita State A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Central Arkansas H 5:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Kansas this season.

Check out the Jayhawks this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.