Josh Giddey NBA Player Preview vs. the Pelicans - November 1
Josh Giddey and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
Let's dive into the prop bets available for Giddey, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans
- Points Prop: Over 15.5 (+100)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)
- Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+108)
Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Pelicans were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 112.5 points per contest.
- On the boards, the Pelicans allowed 41.8 rebounds per game last season, fifth in the league in that category.
- Conceding an average of 24.9 assists last year, the Pelicans were the eighth-ranked team in the league.
- Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Pelicans were 12th in the NBA in that category.
Josh Giddey vs. the Pelicans
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/11/2023
|33
|19
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2/13/2023
|33
|17
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|12/23/2022
|34
|20
|10
|6
|2
|1
|1
|11/28/2022
|28
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
