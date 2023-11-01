The Oklahoma City Thunder, Isaiah Joe included, take the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Joe, in his most recent game (October 30 win against the Pistons), put up nine points.

In this article, we dig into Joe's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-102)

Over 8.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-149)

Looking to bet on one or more of Joe's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pelicans gave up 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans were the fifth-ranked team in the league last season, conceding 41.8 rebounds per game.

Allowing an average of 24.9 assists last season, the Pelicans were the eighth-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Pelicans were 12th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Isaiah Joe vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 28 9 4 1 3 0 0 2/13/2023 22 16 3 0 4 0 0 12/23/2022 12 0 0 1 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.