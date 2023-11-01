The Colorado Avalanche, with Artturi Lehkonen, take the ice Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Lehkonen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Artturi Lehkonen vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Avalanche vs Blues Game Info

Lehkonen Season Stats Insights

Lehkonen's plus-minus this season, in 19:26 per game on the ice, is -3.

In two of eight games this season, Lehkonen has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Lehkonen has a point in three of eight games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Lehkonen has an assist in two of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Lehkonen's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lehkonen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Lehkonen Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 8 Games 4 6 Points 2 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

