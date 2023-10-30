How to Watch the Thunder vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) play the Detroit Pistons (2-1) on October 30, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Thunder vs Pistons Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.4 percentage points lower than the Pistons allowed to their opponents (48.9%).
- In games Oklahoma City shot higher than 48.9% from the field, it went 22-4 overall.
- The Thunder were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Pistons finished 20th.
- Last year, the Thunder recorded 117.5 points per game, only one fewer point than the 118.5 the Pistons gave up.
- When Oklahoma City put up more than 118.5 points last season, it went 24-10.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, the Thunder put up 6.7 more points per game (120.8) than they did in away games (114.1).
- When playing at home, Oklahoma City gave up 1.5 fewer points per game (115.6) than away from home (117.1).
- The Thunder averaged 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 2.6% points better than they averaged in road games (11.9 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylin Williams
|Out
|Hamstring
|Kenrich Williams
|Questionable
|Back
