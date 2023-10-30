The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) take on the Detroit Pistons (2-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET. The matchup's over/under is 226.5.

Thunder vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -5.5 226.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

In 55 games last season, Oklahoma City and its opponents scored more than 226.5 total points.

Oklahoma City's matchups last season had an average of 233.9 points, 7.4 more than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma City went 47-34-0 ATS last season.

Oklahoma City put together a 16-12 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 57.1% of those games).

The Thunder went 7-3 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter (70%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Thunder's implied win probability is 69.2%.

Thunder vs Pistons Additional Info

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 23 times in 41 games at home, and they covered 24 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

The Thunder went over the over/under in 26 of 41 home games (63.4%) last season, compared to 19 of 41 road games (46.3%).

Last season the Thunder recorded 117.5 points per game, only one fewer point than the 118.5 the Pistons conceded.

Oklahoma City had a 25-8 record versus the spread and were 24-10 overall when putting up more than 118.5 points.

Thunder vs. Pistons Point Insights (Last Season)

Thunder Pistons 117.5 Points Scored (PG) 110.3 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 25-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 18-4 24-10 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-10 116.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.5 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 22-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-19 21-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-29

