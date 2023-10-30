Thunder vs. Pistons October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (0-1), on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Paycom Center, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Thunder vs. Pistons Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Thunder Games
- October 27 at the Cavaliers
- October 29 at home vs the Nuggets
- November 1 at home vs the Pelicans
- November 8 at home vs the Cavaliers
- November 3 at home vs the Warriors
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers last season were 31.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists per game. He also sank 51% of his shots from the field.
- Last season, Josh Giddey recorded an average of 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.
- Jalen Williams put up 14.1 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists. He also sank 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.
- Luguentz Dort put up 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He drained 38.8% of his shots from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.
- Isaiah Joe's stats last season included 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He sank 44.1% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the field and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.
- Killian Hayes averaged 10.3 points last season, plus 6.2 assists and 2.9 boards.
- Jalen Duren averaged 9.1 points last season, plus 1.1 assists and 8.9 boards.
- Isaiah Stewart collected 11.3 points, 8 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Alec Burks collected 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 3.1 boards.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Thunder vs. Pistons Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Thunder
|Pistons
|117.5
|Points Avg.
|110.3
|116.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.5
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|45.4%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.