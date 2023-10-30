The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) take on the Detroit Pistons (2-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET.

Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSDET

BSOK and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 110 - Pistons 107

Thunder vs Pistons Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 5.5)

Pistons (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-3.4)

Thunder (-3.4) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 216.5

Thunder Performance Insights

Offensively, the Thunder were the fifth-best team in the league (117.5 points per game) last season. On defense, they were 19th (116.4 points allowed per game).

Oklahoma City was 12th in the NBA in rebounds per game (43.7) and worst in rebounds allowed (46.6) last season.

Last season the Thunder were ranked 21st in the league in assists with 24.4 per game.

Oklahoma City was sixth in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.5) and best in turnovers forced (16.2) last season.

Last season, the Thunder were 15th in the league in 3-point makes (12.1 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).

