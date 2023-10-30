The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, match up versus the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 128-95 loss to the Nuggets (his most recent action) Gilgeous-Alexander put up seven points and seven assists.

Now let's examine Gilgeous-Alexander's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 29.5 (-108)

Over 29.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)

Over 5.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-213)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pistons allowed 118.5 points per game last season, 27th in the league.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game last season, the Pistons were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Pistons gave up 25.8 per contest last year, ranking them 18th in the NBA.

On defense, the Pistons gave up 12.0 made three-pointers per contest last year, ninth in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 38 33 7 5 0 4 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.