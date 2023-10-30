Jalen Williams' Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Williams, in his most recent appearance, had 13 points and five assists in a 128-95 loss to the Nuggets.

Let's break down Williams' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-114)

Over 15.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+106)

Over 4.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Over 3.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+162)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 118.5 points per game last season made the Pistons the 27th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Pistons were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 44.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pistons allowed 25.8 per game last season, ranking them 18th in the league.

The Pistons were the ninth-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12 makes per game.

Jalen Williams vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 37 27 8 6 1 1 0 11/7/2022 31 6 2 2 0 1 1

