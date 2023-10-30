The Oklahoma City Thunder, Isaiah Joe included, match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 29, Joe posted five points and four steals in a 128-95 loss versus the Nuggets.

In this article we will look at Joe's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-120)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pistons were 27th in the league defensively last year, giving up 118.5 points per game.

The Pistons conceded 44.7 rebounds on average last year, 22nd in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pistons gave up 25.8 per game last season, ranking them 18th in the league.

The Pistons conceded 12 made 3-pointers per game last year, ninth in the league in that category.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 33 12 4 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.