The Colorado Avalanche, including Valeri Nichushkin, take the ice Sunday versus the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Nichushkin in the Avalanche-Sabres game? Use our stats and information below.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Nichushkin has averaged 17:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

Nichushkin has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of seven games this season, Nichushkin has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Nichushkin has posted an assist in a game four times this year in seven games played, including multiple assists once.

Nichushkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nichushkin has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 27 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 7 Games 1 6 Points 2 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

