The Denver Nuggets (2-0) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) in a matchup of Northwest Division rivals at Paycom Center on October 29, 2023. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder shot at a 46.5% rate from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets averaged.

Oklahoma City compiled a 24-11 straight up record in games it shot above 47.8% from the field.

The Thunder were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Nuggets finished 16th.

The Thunder averaged five more points per game last year (117.5) than the Nuggets gave up to opponents (112.5).

Oklahoma City went 31-22 last season when it scored more than 112.5 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Thunder averaged 120.8 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 114.1.

In 2022-23, the Thunder conceded 1.5 fewer points per game at home (115.6) than on the road (117.1).

The Thunder made more 3-pointers at home (12.4 per game) than on the road (11.9) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (34.3%).

Thunder Injuries