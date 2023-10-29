The October 29 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) and Denver Broncos (2-5) features a standoff at the quarterback position, with Patrick Mahomes II and Russell Wilson leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the edge? We analyze all of the important details below.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Patrick Mahomes II vs. Russell Wilson Matchup

Patrick Mahomes II 2023 Stats Russell Wilson 7 Games Played 7 69.5% Completion % 66.4% 2,017 (288.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,499 (214.1) 15 Touchdowns 13 6 Interceptions 4 214 (30.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 171 (24.4) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 274.5 yards

: Over/Under 274.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD

Broncos Defensive Stats

The Broncos' scoring defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 32nd in the league with 217 points allowed (31 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Denver's defense has struggled this season, as it ranks third-to-last in the league with 1,802 passing yards allowed (257.4 per game).

Against the run, the Broncos rank 32nd in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 167.3, and they rank 24th in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

On defense, Denver is 17th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 39.5%. It is 20th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 55.2%.

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 205.5 yards

: Over/Under 205.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chiefs Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Broncos' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 32nd in the league with 31 points allowed per contest. When it comes to total yards, the team ranks 32nd with 2,973 total yards allowed (424.7 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Denver's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks third-to-last in the league with 1,802 passing yards allowed (257.4 per game).

Against the run, the Broncos' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 32nd in the league with 1,171 rushing yards allowed (167.3 per game).

On defense, Denver is 20th in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 55.2%. It is 20th in third-down percentage allowed at 39.5%.

