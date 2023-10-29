Mikko Rantanen will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Colorado Avalanche play the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. If you're considering a wager on Rantanen against the Sabres, we have plenty of info to help.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

Rantanen has averaged 20:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Rantanen has netted a goal in a game four times this year in seven games played, including multiple goals once.

In five of seven games this season, Rantanen has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In three of seven games this year, Rantanen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Rantanen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Rantanen has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 7 Games 2 12 Points 3 5 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

