Will Justin Watson Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Justin Watson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 8 matchup with the Denver Broncos (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). Trying to find Watson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Watson has been targeted 17 times, with season stats of 219 yards on 10 receptions (21.9 per catch) and zero TDs.
Justin Watson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Elbow
- No other receivers are on the injury list for the Chiefs.
Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Watson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|17
|10
|219
|19
|0
|21.9
Watson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|4
|2
|45
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|5
|3
|62
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|3
|2
|51
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|3
|2
|56
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|1
|0
|0
|0
