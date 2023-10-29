In the Week 8 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Jerick McKinnon hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think McKinnon will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jerick McKinnon score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

So far this year McKinnon has run for 23 yards on nine carries (3.3 ypg).

McKinnon has also tacked on 14 catches for 115 yards (16.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

In seven games, McKinnon has not scored a rushing touchdown.

In one of seven games this season, he has tallied a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Jerick McKinnon Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 0 0 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 -2 0 3 24 0 Week 3 Bears 2 9 0 3 19 2 Week 4 @Jets 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1 7 0 2 18 0 Week 6 Broncos 0 0 0 3 20 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 2 0 2 24 0

Rep Jerick McKinnon with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.