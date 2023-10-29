Cale Makar will be among those in action Sunday when his Colorado Avalanche meet the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Thinking about a bet on Makar in the Avalanche-Sabres game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cale Makar vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Makar Season Stats Insights

Makar has averaged 24:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Makar has a goal in three of seven contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Makar has a point in five games this season (out of seven), including multiple points three times.

In four of seven games this season, Makar has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Makar has an implied probability of 71.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 60.6% of Makar going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Makar Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 7 Games 2 9 Points 3 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.