The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Cale Makar find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

  • In three of seven games this season, Makar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.
  • On the power play, Makar has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • Makar's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 27 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

