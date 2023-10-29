Avalanche vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 29
The Colorado Avalanche (6-1) host the Buffalo Sabres (3-5) at KeyBank Center on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Avalanche fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 in their most recent outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 5-4 loss to the New Jersey Devils.
To prepare for this matchup, here's who we expect to secure the win in Sunday's hockey contest.
Avalanche vs. Sabres Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final tally of Avalanche 4, Sabres 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-155)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche are 6-1 overall and 1-0-1 in overtime games.
- In the one game this season the Avalanche registered just one goal, they won.
- The Avalanche have scored three or more goals five times, and are 5-0-0 in those games.
- In the three games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (six points).
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Colorado is 5-1-0 (10 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents once, and won (two points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|5th
|3.86
|Goals Scored
|2.88
|19th
|5th
|2.29
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|21st
|1st
|36.7
|Shots
|30.3
|20th
|8th
|28.7
|Shots Allowed
|31
|19th
|9th
|23.08%
|Power Play %
|12%
|26th
|4th
|93.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|87.1%
|8th
Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
