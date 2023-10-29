Here's a look at the injury report for the Colorado Avalanche (6-1), which currently has four players listed, as the Avalanche ready for their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (3-5) at KeyBank Center on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pavel Francouz G Out Groin Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Devon Levi G Questionable Lower Body Eric Comrie G Out Lower Body

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Arena: KeyBank Center

Avalanche Season Insights

Colorado has scored the ninth-most goals in the NHL (27 total, 3.9 per game).

Their +11 goal differential is third-best in the league.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres have 23 goals this season (2.9 per game), 14th in the NHL.

Buffalo has allowed 27 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in the league.

With a goal differential of -4, they are 24th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-155) Sabres (+125) 6.5

