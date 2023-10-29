The Colorado Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen included, will play the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Lehkonen in that upcoming Avalanche-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Artturi Lehkonen vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and ALT2

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Lehkonen Season Stats Insights

Lehkonen has averaged 19:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Lehkonen has a goal in two of seven games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Lehkonen has a point in three of seven games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Lehkonen has an assist in two of seven games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Lehkonen goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Lehkonen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lehkonen Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 7 Games 2 6 Points 2 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

