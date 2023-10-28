Southland teams were in action for two games in the Week 9 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Christian

Week 9 Southland Results

Houston Christian 17 Texas A&M-Commerce 13

Houston Christian Leaders

  • Passing: Colby Suits (21-for-32, 242 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jesse Valenzuela (16 ATT, 50 YDS)
  • Receiving: Karl Reynolds (0 TAR, 9 REC, 119 YDS, 1 TD)

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

  • Passing: Josh Magana (20-for-39, 174 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jordon Hamilton (13 ATT, 66 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Keith Miller III (0 TAR, 6 REC, 39 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Houston ChristianTexas A&M-Commerce
316Total Yards312
254Passing Yards183
62Rushing Yards129
1Turnovers2

Next Week's Southland Games

Houston Christian Huskies at Northwestern State Demons

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium
  • TV Channel:
  • Favorite: -

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Lamar Cardinals

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

McNeese Cowboys at SE Louisiana Lions

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Strawberry Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Nicholls State Colonels at Incarnate Word Cardinals

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

