Looking to see how the two games with CAA teams played out in Week 9 of the college football slate?. Check out the article below for key players and results from all of those games.

Stony Brook vs. Villanova

Week 9 CAA Results

Villanova 48 Stony Brook 13

Pregame Favorite: Villanova (-27.5)

46.5

Villanova Leaders

Passing: Connor Watkins (13-for-19, 361 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Connor Watkins (13-for-19, 361 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jalen Jackson (8 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD)

Jalen Jackson (8 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Rayjoun Pringle (6 TAR, 5 REC, 196 YDS, 1 TD)

Stony Brook Leaders

Passing: Casey Case (12-for-22, 113 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Casey Case (12-for-22, 113 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Roland Dempster (12 ATT, 55 YDS)

Roland Dempster (12 ATT, 55 YDS) Receiving: Anthony Johnson (15 TAR, 11 REC, 90 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Villanova Stony Brook 556 Total Yards 294 398 Passing Yards 198 158 Rushing Yards 96 0 Turnovers 1

Next Week's CAA Games

Campbell Fighting Camels at No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Favorite: -

Elon Phoenix at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Hampton Pirates at Maine Black Bears

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Towson Tigers at North Carolina A&T Aggies

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Truist Stadium

Truist Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Stony Brook Seawolves at Monmouth Hawks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Kessler Stadium

Kessler Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

Villanova Wildcats at New Hampshire Wildcats

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Wildcat Stadium

Wildcat Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

William & Mary Tribe at Albany (NY) Great Danes

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

