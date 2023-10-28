Pac-12 opponents meet when the No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) and the Arizona Wildcats (4-3) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Arizona Stadium.

Oregon State is compiling 444.3 yards per game on offense (26th in the FBS), and rank 46th defensively, yielding 342.1 yards allowed per game. Arizona's offense has been excelling, compiling 452.3 total yards per contest (19th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 36th by giving up 332.9 total yards per game.

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article

Oregon State vs. Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Oregon State vs. Arizona Key Statistics

Oregon State Arizona 444.3 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (33rd) 342.1 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.9 (29th) 195.1 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.7 (56th) 249.1 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.6 (26th) 6 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has racked up 1,573 yards (224.7 ypg) on 106-of-176 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 124 rushing yards (17.7 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Damien Martinez has carried the ball 105 times for a team-high 676 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Deshaun Fenwick has been handed the ball 67 times this year and racked up 382 yards (54.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Silas Bolden has hauled in 32 receptions for 456 yards (65.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Anthony Gould has put together a 443-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 37 targets.

Jack Velling has hauled in 16 catches for 223 yards, an average of 31.9 yards per game. He's scored seven times as a receiver this season.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Jayden de Laura has thrown for 1,069 yards (152.7 per game) while completing 69.6% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 131 yards with three touchdowns.

Jonah Coleman has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 433 yards (61.9 per game) with three touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 21 receptions this season are good for 296 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

D.J. Williams has totaled 246 yards on 55 carries with two touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan has racked up 592 receiving yards on 40 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacob Cowing has 53 receptions (on 69 targets) for a total of 409 yards (58.4 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

