There is no shortage of excitement on today's Liga MX schedule, including Club Leon taking on Cruz Azul.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about today's Liga MX action here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch Cruz Azul vs Club Leon

Club Leon journeys to play Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: Cruz Azul (+130)

Cruz Azul (+130) Underdog: Club Leon (+195)

Club Leon (+195) Draw: (+260)

Watch CF Pachuca vs Puebla FC

Puebla FC makes the trip to play CF Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Favorite: CF Pachuca (-155)

CF Pachuca (-155) Underdog: Puebla FC (+380)

Puebla FC (+380) Draw: (+320)

Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs Tigres UANL

Tigres UANL travels to match up with Guadalajara Chivas at Estadio Akron in Zapopan.

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Universo

Favorite: Tigres UANL (+155)

Tigres UANL (+155) Underdog: Guadalajara Chivas (+185)

Guadalajara Chivas (+185) Draw: (+225)

Watch CF Monterrey vs CF America

CF America is on the road to play CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.

Game Time: 11:10 PM ET

11:10 PM ET TV Channel: Univision and TUDN

Favorite: CF Monterrey (+150)

CF Monterrey (+150) Underdog: CF America (+165)

CF America (+165) Draw: (+265)

