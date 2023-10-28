Kansas State vs. Houston: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) will face off against the Houston Cougars (3-4) in Big 12 action on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Cougars are currently heavy, 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Houston matchup in this article.
Kansas State vs. Houston Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Kansas State vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-17.5)
|59.5
|-900
|+600
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-17.5)
|59.5
|-1050
|+660
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Kansas State vs. Houston Betting Trends
- Kansas State has covered five times in seven games with a spread this season.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 17.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Houston is 3-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Cougars have covered the spread when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
