The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) will face off against the Houston Cougars (3-4) in Big 12 action on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Cougars are currently heavy, 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Houston matchup in this article.

Kansas State vs. Houston Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Manhattan, Kansas
  • Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Houston Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-17.5) 59.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas State (-17.5) 59.5 -1050 +660 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Kansas State vs. Houston Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has covered five times in seven games with a spread this season.
  • The Wildcats have been favored by 17.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Houston is 3-3-0 ATS this year.
  • The Cougars have covered the spread when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

