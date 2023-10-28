The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) will face off against the Houston Cougars (3-4) in Big 12 action on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Cougars are currently heavy, 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.

Kansas State vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Houston Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-17.5) 59.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-17.5) 59.5 -1050 +660 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Houston Betting Trends

Kansas State has covered five times in seven games with a spread this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 17.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Houston is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Cougars have covered the spread when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Kansas State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000

