The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Houston Cougars (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in a Big 12 clash.

Kansas State owns the 58th-ranked defense this season (363.1 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 13th-best with a tally of 474.7 yards per game. Houston has sputtering defensively, ranking 19th-worst with 419.3 total yards allowed per game. It has been better on offense, generating 407.9 total yards per contest (55th-ranked).

Here we will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Kansas State vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. Houston Key Statistics

Kansas State Houston 474.7 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.9 (71st) 363.1 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.3 (92nd) 232.7 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117 (108th) 242 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.9 (21st) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (5th) 8 (93rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 1,464 yards (209.1 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 61.6% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 289 rushing yards on 45 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 626 yards (89.4 per game) with five scores. He has also caught 19 passes for 215 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 78 times for 434 yards (62 per game) and two touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott's leads his squad with 358 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 receptions (out of 42 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has caught 34 passes for 354 yards (50.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has put up 1,978 passing yards, or 282.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.7% of his passes and has tossed 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 26.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

The team's top rusher, Parker Jenkins, has carried the ball 56 times for 265 yards (37.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Stacy Sneed has piled up 40 carries and totaled 211 yards with one touchdown.

Sam Brown's 629 receiving yards (89.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 40 catches on 62 targets with two touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has caught 35 passes and compiled 435 receiving yards (62.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Matthew Golden's 55 targets have resulted in 34 grabs for 383 yards and six touchdowns.

