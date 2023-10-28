In the matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Wildcats to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Kansas State vs. Houston Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-17.5) Under (59.5) Kansas State 40, Houston 18

Week 9 Big 12 Predictions

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have a 90.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wildcats' record against the spread is 5-2-0.

Kansas State is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

The Wildcats have seen four of its seven games go over the point total.

Kansas State games this season have posted an average total of 53.8, which is 5.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Houston Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 14.3% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

The Cougars have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Cougars' six games with a set total.

The average over/under for Houston games this year is 3.3 less points than the point total of 59.5 for this outing.

Wildcats vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 36.9 18.1 43 11.8 28.7 26.7 Houston 28.9 31.3 26.6 25.4 34.5 46

