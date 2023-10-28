The Oklahoma Sooners are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Kansas Jayhawks at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma (-9.5) Under (65.5) Oklahoma 37, Kansas 24

Week 9 Big 12 Predictions

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Jayhawks have a 25.6% chance to win.

The Jayhawks have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Kansas is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

The Jayhawks have gone over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).

The average over/under in Kansas games this year is 6.7 fewer points than the point total of 65.5 for this outing.

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sooners a 78.9% chance to win.

The Sooners' record against the spread is 6-1-0.

In games they were favored in by 9.5 points or more so far this season, the Oklahoma has gone 5-1 against the spread.

The Sooners have seen four of its seven games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 65.5 points, 5.5 more than the average point total for Oklahoma games this season.

Jayhawks vs. Sooners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 43.1 16.1 45.5 15.0 43.0 11.5 Kansas 35.4 27.4 42.8 22.3 25.7 34.3

