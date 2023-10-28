Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kansas
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are several strong matchups on the Week 9 college football schedule, including the Oklahoma Sooners squaring off against the Kansas Jayhawks that is a must-watch for football fans in Kansas.
College Football Games to Watch in Kansas on TV This Week
No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma (-8.5)
Click here for a full OU/KU preview
Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas State (-17.5)
Click here for a full UH/K-State preview
