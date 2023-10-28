There are several strong matchups on the Week 9 college football schedule, including the Oklahoma Sooners squaring off against the Kansas Jayhawks that is a must-watch for football fans in Kansas.

College Football Games to Watch in Kansas on TV This Week

No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: FOX

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma (-8.5)

Click here for a full OU/KU preview

Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Favorite: Kansas State (-17.5)

Click here for a full UH/K-State preview

