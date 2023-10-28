ACC rivals will meet when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Florida State vs. Wake Forest?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida State 38, Wake Forest 14

Florida State 38, Wake Forest 14 Florida State has won all six of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Seminoles have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter.

Wake Forest has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Demon Deacons have played as an underdog of +800 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Seminoles have a 93.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida State (-20.5)



Florida State (-20.5) Florida State is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Seminoles have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.

In six games played Wake Forest has recorded three wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have been underdogs by 20.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Push



Push This season, six of Florida State's seven games have gone over Saturday's total of 52 points.

This season, Wake Forest has played only one game with a combined score higher than 52 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 64.7 points per game, 12.7 points more than the total of 52 for this game.

Splits Tables

Florida State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 52.9 51.5 Implied Total AVG 34.7 35.4 33 ATS Record 5-2-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 4-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Wake Forest

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.6 53.3 53.8 Implied Total AVG 31.2 29.3 33 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 0-5-1 0-2-1 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

